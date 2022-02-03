Twitter may soon add a dedicated tab for podcasts

Twitter is reportedly working on a podcasts tab. The feature was unearthed by developer Jane Manchun Wong who shared a screenshot of the new UI element on Wednesday. Based on the image, you’ll access the tab from the bottom of Twitter’s mobile interface. What’s interesting about the screenshot is that there’s no dedicated tab for Spaces, which is something that exists in the current iteration of the app.

Twitter is working on Podcasts tab pic.twitter.com/64tTd3XPdu — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 2, 2022

It’s hard to imagine Twitter pivoting away from live audio in such a way, particularly after investing so much into the format. As such, we wouldn’t read too much into the screenshot just yet. That said, we’ve reached out to Twitter to see if the company has anything to say about the matter. If the company is about to add a podcasts tab, it wouldn’t be surprising. Podcasts have become big business in recent years, particularly for companies like Spotify that have invested heavily in original content.