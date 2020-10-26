Twitter will preemptively debunk election misinformation

Twitter is taking a new approach in its fight against election misinformation. The company previewed a series of PSAs it will place at the top of US users’ timelines and in search results that are meant to “preemptively” debunk falsehoods about voting and election results.

The notices, which will begin appearing Monday, will notify users that “you might encounter misleading information about voting by mail,” and “election results may be delayed.” Both messages will link to a Twitter Moment with more details.