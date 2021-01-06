Latest in Gear

Image credit: Robert Nickelsberg via Getty Images

Twitter purged 70,000 QAnon accounts in three days

Some accounts have lost thousands of followers as a result.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
44m ago
62 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Crowds gather outside the U.S. Capitol for the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election.(Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)
Robert Nickelsberg via Getty Images

Twitter says it’s purged more than 70,000 accounts for spreading conspiracy theories associated with QAnon. The company first began cracking down on QAnon over the summer, but now says it ramped up its enforcement following last week’s riot at the US Capitol.

“Given the violent events in Washington, DC, and increased risk of harm, we began permanently suspending thousands of accounts that were primarily dedicated to sharing QAnon content on Friday afternoon,” the company says. “Since Friday, more than 70,000 accounts have been suspended as a result of our efforts, with many instances of a single individual operating numerous accounts. These accounts were engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service.”

Twitter further notes that these actions “may have resulted in follower count changes in the thousands” for “some people.” The disclosure comes as a number of Republican lawmakers and others in Donald Trump’s orbit complained about losing thousands of followers over the weekend. 

In addition to QAnon, Twitter also says it will further crack down on misinformation about the 2020 election as false election claims has been used to incite violence. The platform has updated its civic integrity policy to reflect that ”repeated sharing of Tweets that receive warning labels” may result in permanent bans.

In this article: Twitter, Social media, 2020 Elections, qanon, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Share
62 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Sony shows off its Airpeak filmmaking drone for the first time

Sony shows off its Airpeak filmmaking drone for the first time

View
Parler sues AWS after Amazon knocks service offline

Parler sues AWS after Amazon knocks service offline

View
Watch Sony test drive its Vision-S prototype on public roads

Watch Sony test drive its Vision-S prototype on public roads

View
Samsung's Galaxy Upcycling turns old phones into IoT devices

Samsung's Galaxy Upcycling turns old phones into IoT devices

View
LG's rollable phone is a tantalizing response to Samsung's foldables

LG's rollable phone is a tantalizing response to Samsung's foldables

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr