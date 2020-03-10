Twitter removes 170,000 state-backed accounts based in China

In its latest sweep, Twitter has removed 32,242 state-linked accounts with ties to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Russia and Turkey. All of the accounts were suspended for violating Twitter’s platform manipulation policies, the company wrote in a blog post. The accounts will be recorded in an archive of state-linked information operations, which Twitter claims is the only archive of its kind in the industry.

Of the 32,243 accounts removed, 23,750 had ties to the PRC. According to Twitter, they were primarily spreading geopolitical narratives that favored the Communist Party of China and pushing “deceptive narratives” about the political dynamics in Hong Kong. These accounts had another 150,000 accounts designed to act as amplifiers and boost content -- those have been removed but will not be added to the archive.