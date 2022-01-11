Twitter could stop offering ad-free articles to Blue subscribers

It would appear sweeping changes are coming to the service.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|11.01.22
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
November 1, 2022 12:35 PM
In this article: Internet, news, gear, Twitter, Social Media, web, elon musk
UKRAINE - 2021/06/04: In this photo illustration, Twitter logo is seen on a smartphone in a hand in front of a Twitter webpage about launch new subscription service Twitter Blue. Twitter launches its first subscription service Twitter Blue, reportedly by media. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

When Twitter Blue began rolling out in the US last fall, the company positioned ad-free articles as one of the main reasons to subscribe. A little more than a year later, it looks like Twitter will discontinue that feature. According to The Wall Street Journal, the company plans to stop offering Twitter Blue customers the ability to access ad-free articles from publishers.

The Journal did not state how soon Twitter plans to implement the change. However, based on recent reporting that the company’s new owner Elon Musk wants to raise the price of Twitter Blue as early as November 7th, it’s likely to come sooner rather than later. It would also appear to be one among a handful of changes Musk wants to make to the service. Most notably, he reportedly wants to make verification a Twitter Blue perk.

Dropping ad-free articles from the service is unlikely to affect publishers. The Journal reports the program never attracted enough users to make a meaningful difference to their revenue. What it may do is make Twitter Blue less compelling to those who already pay for the service. Before completing his takeover of the company, Musk said his plan was to improve the service so that Twitter could reduce its reliance on advertisers. Without knowing more, it’s hard to see how removing features from Twitter Blue while also increasing how much it costs will accomplish that goal.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
View All Comments
Twitter could stop offering ad-free articles to Blue subscribers