Twitter updates developer API to make Spaces easier to find

Developers can use the tool to search for audio rooms using user IDs and keywords.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|08.18.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
August 18th, 2021
In this article: Spaces, news, gear, Twitter, internet, web, API v2, social media
UKRAINE - 2021/03/12: In this photo illustration the Twitter Spaces page is seen on a smartphone screen with a Twitter logo in the background. Twitter Spaces, the rival of the social Clubhouse network, is working towards a public launch in April, as the company announced on Twitter, reportedly by media. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

Twitter is working to make Spaces more discoverable. On Wednesday, the company announced an update to its API v2 that will allow developers to search for live and scheduled Spaces using criteria like user IDs and keywords. “With the Spaces lookup and Spaces search endpoints, we hope to enable developers to build tools and solutions that help people on (and off) Twitter find interesting and relevant Spaces more easily,” the company said in a blog post.

As The Verge points out, it sounds like the new API functionality won’t allow third-party apps to let you host and listen to Spaces outside of the main app, but what will do is help make the audio rooms easier to find. After opening up the app to more of its users in May, Twitter has been quick to iterate on the app, adding features like support for co-hosting and voice manipulation. Clearly the company sees Spaces as an important part of its future.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget