Twitter updates developer API to make Spaces easier to find

Twitter is working to make Spaces more discoverable. On Wednesday, the company announced an update to its that will allow developers to search for live and scheduled Spaces using criteria like user IDs and keywords. “With the Spaces lookup and Spaces search endpoints, we hope to enable developers to build tools and solutions that help people on (and off) Twitter find interesting and relevant Spaces more easily,” the company said in a .
As points out, it sounds like the new API functionality won’t allow third-party apps to let you host and listen to Spaces outside of the main app, but what will do is help make the audio rooms easier to find. After opening up the app to , Twitter has been quick to iterate on the app, adding features like support for and . Clearly the company sees Spaces as an important part of its future.