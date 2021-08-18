Twitter updates developer API to make Spaces easier to find

Twitter is working to make Spaces more discoverable. On Wednesday, the company announced an update to its API v2 that will allow developers to search for live and scheduled Spaces using criteria like user IDs and keywords. “With the Spaces lookup and Spaces search endpoints, we hope to enable developers to build tools and solutions that help people on (and off) Twitter find interesting and relevant Spaces more easily,” the company said in a blog post .

As The Verge points out, it sounds like the new API functionality won’t allow third-party apps to let you host and listen to Spaces outside of the main app, but what will do is help make the audio rooms easier to find. After opening up the app to more of its users in May , Twitter has been quick to iterate on the app, adding features like support for co-hosting and voice manipulation . Clearly the company sees Spaces as an important part of its future.