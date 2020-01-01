Twitter’s new API for third-party apps is now live

After a security breach caused a delay, Twitter has launched its new API meant to improve third-party apps. Twitter’s API “has long taken a one-size-fits-all approach,” according to a post on the Twitter Developer Blog, but Twitter developers said they’ve listened to feedback to make the API more scalable and flexible to apps like Tweet Delete and Tweetbot. Notable changes include a new foundation, multiple access levels and product tracks.
Twitter rebuilt its foundation for the first time since 2012, according to the blog post. It promises the foundation makes the new API cleaner and easier to use. Twitter added features requested from developers such as “conversation threading, poll results in Tweets, pinned Tweets on profiles, spam filtering, and a more powerful stream filtering and search query language.”