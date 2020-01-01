Twitter’s new API for third-party apps is now live

The new API includes three access levels: basic (which is free), elevated and custom. Previously, Twitter’s API was separated into three different platforms, which required developers to transfer APIs as their product grew. Such transfer won’t be necessary under the new system, the blog post said.

Another new feature is three new product tracks. Most developers will use the standard track, Twitter said, including “those just getting started, building something for fun, for a good cause, and to learn or teach.” There are also academic research and business tracks.

The update is indeed a different approach from what Twitter’s done regarding third party developers in the past, like its 2018 move to end support for developer tools. Still unclear is whether developers will regain the ability to send push notifications and refresh users’ feeds. But Twitter seems committed to keeping the API friendlier to developers in the future -- it’s even created two avenues for third-party developers to learn about what’s next for Twitter’s API: its Guide to the Future and public roadmap.