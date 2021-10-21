Twitter rolls out Spaces hosting duties to everyone on Android and iOS

Less than a year after it first , Twitter is opening up Spaces to nearly everyone. Starting today, anyone on Android and iOS can host a Space, no matter how many people follow them. As of this past May, the feature was open to any Twitter user with more than . At the time, the company said it put that limit in place to ensure a “good experience.” Now that the option is available to all Android and iOS users, you can start your own audio room by tapping on the compose button and then the Spaces icon.
If there’s a reason Twitter waited almost a year to make hosting Spaces available to everyone, it’s because the company has spent the last few months adding features that enhance the experience significantly. Twitter recently added a that allows you to add pre-defined tags to make your audio room easier to find. It also recently added a you can use to recruit people to help you with moderation. Those are all things that should make Spaces more appealing to first-time users.