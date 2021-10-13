Twitter's Spaces Spark Program will pay creators to broadcast live audio

The company has also started rolling out Ticketed Spaces to Android.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|10.13.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
October 13th, 2021
In this article: Spaces, news, gear, Twitter, twitter spaces, av, social media
Twitter's ticketed spaces are rolling out for some.
Twitter

Twitter has launched a new three-month accelerator program to help up-and-coming Spaces creators. Dubbed the Twitter Spaces Spark Program, the company says the initiative will provide audio hosts with financial, technical and marketing support. Those who get into the program can look forward to a $2,500 monthly stipend, monthly ad credits, early access to upcoming Twitter products and features, as well as support from the company’s social media channels.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

The accelerator is currently only open to creators over the age of 18 who live in the US. Additionally, Twitter will only accept those with 5,000 or more active followers. There’s also an expectation those in the program will broadcast a minimum of two Spaces per week. 

Following a limited iOS-only release in August, Twitter also announced today that it has started rolling out Ticketed Spaces to Android users in the US. The feature allows creators to charge for access to their live audio events.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget