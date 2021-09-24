Twitter now lets you add topics to Spaces, but the options are limited

You can add three tags from a selection of 10.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|09.24.21
@igorbonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
September 24th, 2021
In this article: Spaces, news, gear, audio, Twitter, internet, web, Topics
UKRAINE - 2021/03/12: In this photo illustration the Twitter Spaces page is seen on a smartphone screen with a Twitter logo in the background. Twitter Spaces, the rival of the social Clubhouse network, is working towards a public launch in April, as the company announced on Twitter, reportedly by media. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

Twitter is adding yet another feature to make Spaces more discoverable. On Friday, the company announced the addition of Topics. As the name suggests, they’re essentially pre-defined tags you can use to help like-minded individuals find your audio rooms. You can add up to three Topics to a Space. Some of the ones you can use currently include "entertainment," "world news" and "gaming."

At launch, the feature is somewhat limited. It’s only available to select Android users, there are only 10 total Topics to choose from and Topics only work in English. However, Twitter said iOS support is coming soon, and that it will expand the number of available Topics “as we build together.”

Like the API v2 update the company announced back in August, it’s safe to say Twitter’s hope here is to encourage greater use of Spaces by making it easier to find audio rooms, particularly the ones that align with your interests.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company.
