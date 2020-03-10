Twitter 'Transparency Center' shows government data requests by country

About every six months, Twitter releases a transparency report detailing things like how many state-backed accounts it has suspended and the number of government requests for information on account holders. Today, Twitter is unveiling a centralized hub for those reports and the data they contain. The new Twitter Transparency Center is now live.

The Transparency Center includes past reports and summaries, transparency-related blog posts, data visualizations and a country comparison tool. In addition to English, reports will soon be available in Arabic, Turkish, Spanish, German, French, Japanese and Portuguese -- Twitter recently began testing automatic translations in the app in Brazil.