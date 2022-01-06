Twitter will shut down the TweetDeck for Mac app on July 1st

You'll need to switch to the web version or use an alternative client.
Kris Holt
06.01.22
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
June 1st, 2022
In this article: mac, news, gear, tweetdeck, twitter, services, app, social media
A Twitter logo is seen outside the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., April 25, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Carlos Barria / reuters

TweetDeck will soon no longer be available as a standalone Mac app. Twitter will shut down that version of its client for power users on July 1st. "We're saying goodbye to TweetDeck for the Mac app to focus on making TweetDeck even better and testing our new Preview," a tweet from the TweetDeck team reads. "July 1 is the last day it'll be available."

Killing off the standalone app means Mac users may soon need to have the client open in a separate browser or juggle another tab if they want to keep using TweetDeck. As 9to5Mac notes, however, there are other options. You can turn web apps into native Mac apps using services such as Unite for macOS or Coherence X. Alternatively, you can switch to another app like Tweeten, which is based on TweetDeck.

There have been rumblings that Twitter plans to make TweetDeck a paid feature as part of Twitter Blue to prompt more people to sign up. Twitter's prospective new owner Elon Musk has ambitious revenue goals for the subscription service, so moving TweetDeck behind a paywall doesn't seem out of the question. 

Twitter started testing a revamped version of TweetDeck last year. The new-look TweetDeck uses the same design language as Twitter's web app.

