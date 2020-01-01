Uber CEO says his company can't hire all of its drivers in California

Whatever the outcome of its ongoing legal spat with the state of California, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi doesn’t believe his company can employ all the people who drive for the platform in California, at least not without a fundamental rethinking of its business. "We can't go out and hire 50,000 people overnight," the executive said in an interview with the Pivot School podcast (via The Verge). “Everything that we have built is based on this platform that... brings people who want transportation or delivery together. You can’t flip that overnight.”

The comment is the latest development in the ongoing drama between the ridesharing company and California. On August 10th, the state won a preliminary injunction against Uber and Lyft. A judge ordered the two companies to comply with California's Assembly Bill 5 labor law. The legislation attempts to reclassify some contract workers as employees. If the court upholds the injunction, both Uber and Lyft said they would need to suspend operations temporarily.