Now you can use emoji to search for food in Uber Eats

Do you pepper your messages with emoji like they're going out of style? You'll now have an easier time ordering food. Uber Eats has introduced searchable pickup maps that lets you find restaurants by typing not only text, but emoji — a single hamburger or sushi roll could be all you need to locate an eatery. This should save time, of course, but it's also helpful if you're traveling to another country and don't know the word for a given dish.

The map itself shows restaurants relative to your location, with symbols that make it clear what kind of food you'll get. You'll know if a pickup is just around the corner, or if it would be smarter to request delivery instead.

You can find the searchable map in Uber Eats' app and the web. The addition is well-timed — now that the pandemic is (slowly) easing up, you may be more inclined to pick up your food than wait for a courier. If nothing else, this could improve searches for anyone who grew up with emoji and might not be keen on writing whole words.