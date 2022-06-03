Uber expands its airport reservation service globally

Uber is rolling out its airport reservation service to more locations not only in the US, but also in other countries just as people are becoming more comfortable with traveling again. The service's Reserve at Airports service rolled out to over 20 airports across the US in 2021, giving arriving passengers the power to reserve Uber Black and Uber Black SUV rides for up to 30 days in advance. Now, the service is available at 55 airports around the world, 39 of which are in the US (a full list is at the bottom of this article).

Uber's Reserve service has special tools ordinary rides don't have access to. In addition to allowing customers to reserve a ride 30 days in advance, it can also track their flight information and automatically adjust their reservation time. That way, they can be sure a driver is waiting for them by the time they land, even if their flight gets delayed. Drivers can also wait for passengers for up 60 minutes without extra charge, giving them ample time to get their luggage or grab a bite before stepping out of the airport. Plus, passengers don't have to lug around heavy suitcases for long, since their rides will pick them up at the curb.

The company originally launched its Reserve option back in 2020 to help customers "meet those moments that call for more assurance." It matches passengers with drivers from the start, even if they reserve a month in advance, and it also presents them with an exact fare when they book. The service will certainly be more expensive than a bus ride, but it does sound like a great option for those who don't want to have to worry about catching a cab the moment they arrive at their destination.

The new additions to the list of airports where passengers can schedule pick-ups are: Austin (AUS), Burbank (BUR), Indianapolis (IND), Jacksonville (JAX), Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), Minneapolis - St. Paul (MSP), Milwaukee (MKE), Montreal (YUL), Oakland (OAK), Orange County (SNA), San Antonio (SAT), San Diego (SAN), San Francisco (SFO), San Jose (SJC), Tampa Bay (TPA), Vancouver (YVR), Bologna (BLQ), Cape Town (CPT), Johannesburg (JNB + HLA), Milan (LIN + MXP), Nice (NCE), Paris (CDG), Rome (CIA + FCO).