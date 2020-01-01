Uber brings its green rides option to the US

Whenever you see the word Uber next to the words Climate Change, you know that the implications are going to be bad. A combination of induced demand and dead miles as drivers shuttle to passengers means that Uber’s climate record is not a very peachy one. As part of the ride hailing giant’s commitment to change, especially post-COVID, the company is rolling out changes to help it go greener. The most visible to users is the introduction of Uber Green to the US, letting users request a ride in a cleaner car.
Uber Green is available in a number of European cities already, letting users opt for a “green” car to take them around. Its implementation in the US and Canada will be similar -- select a ride, and a card will pop up asking if you want to select a green vehicle. You’ll be charged a $1 surcharge for doing so, but this enables you to vote with your wallet and reduce your personal emissions. Though still gas-powered vehicles, hybrids -- which are a vital tool in the fight against climate changes -- are counted as green in the program.