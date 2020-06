Uber might have missed its chance to buy Grubhub, but it might not go away empty-handed. New York Times sources claim Uber has made an offer to buy Postmates. The talks are still in progress and aren’t guaranteed to lead to a union, but negotiations are reportedly close enough that a deal could be ready as soon as Monday night.

We’ve reached out to Uber for comment. Postmates declined to comment to Engadget on the rumor.