Uber users in the UK can reserve a premium ride a month in advance

Uber Reserve is initially available in London, Manchester, Bristol and Bath.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|05.05.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
May 5th, 2021
In this article: manchester, uk, ride-haiing, uber exec, news, gear, ridesharing, ridehailing, transportation, bath, uber, uber lux, london, bristol, uber reserve
LAX AIRPORT, CA - AUGUST 20: Passengers connect with drivers at the Rideshare Lot at LAX as Uber and Lyft drivers held a moving rally as part of a statewide day of action to demand that both ride-hailing companies follow California law and grant drivers basic employee rights and to denounce the corporations efforts to avoid their responsibilities to workers. Uber and Lyft threatened to suspend services in California Thursday night but a court granted Uber and Left a stay to a preliminary injunction requiring both rideshare companies to reclassify their drivers as employees, meaning the rideshare companies will not suspend service in California tonight as they threatened. Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in LAX Airport, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times
Al Seib via Getty Images

Uber users can now reserve a ride in a premium car up to 30 days in advance in some UK cities. The option is live in London, Manchester, Bristol and Bath following a rollout in the US.

You can book a ride up to two hours before you need it with Uber Reserve. Drivers will arrive 15 minutes before the pickup time and wait for up to 15 minutes afterward.

Uber Exec and Lux drivers are eligible for Uber Reserve and they'll be assigned to rides up to seven days in advance. You’ll be able to add a driver you like to a favorites list and Uber will try to match you with your preferred drivers.

You'll need to pay a extra for the service, of course. There’s a reservation fee of £5 and a minimum ride cost that varies per city, though it’s free to cancel at least an hour before the pickup time. You’ll still be able to reserve a ride in a standard car through UberX.

The idea behind Uber Reserve is to give business travelers and those making essential journeys peace of mind that there’ll be a car waiting for them when they need it. Uber recently said it would bring Reserve to airports with flight tracking and up to 60 minutes of wait time.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget