Uber users in the UK can reserve a premium ride a month in advance

Uber users can now reserve a ride in a premium car up to 30 days in advance in some UK cities. The option is live in London, Manchester, Bristol and Bath following a rollout in the US.

You can book a ride up to two hours before you need it with Uber Reserve. Drivers will arrive 15 minutes before the pickup time and wait for up to 15 minutes afterward.

Uber Exec and Lux drivers are eligible for Uber Reserve and they'll be assigned to rides up to seven days in advance. You’ll be able to add a driver you like to a favorites list and Uber will try to match you with your preferred drivers.

You'll need to pay a extra for the service, of course. There’s a reservation fee of £5 and a minimum ride cost that varies per city, though it’s free to cancel at least an hour before the pickup time. You’ll still be able to reserve a ride in a standard car through UberX.

The idea behind Uber Reserve is to give business travelers and those making essential journeys peace of mind that there’ll be a car waiting for them when they need it. Uber recently said it would bring Reserve to airports with flight tracking and up to 60 minutes of wait time.