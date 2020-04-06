Uber built a tool to help its drivers find work at other companies

Uber recognizes that its drivers are facing major work shortages, as fewer people travel via rideshare during the pandemic. The company is already offering 14 days of financial assistance to drivers diagnosed with COVID-19, and it fought for its gig workforce to receive federal stimulus money. Now, it’s taking another step. Today, Uber launched Work Hub to connect drivers in the US with additional employment opportunities.

Work Hub will include job postings outside of Uber. It’s partnering with Domino’s, Target’s delivery service Shipt and CareGuide. Uber says it will share openings at companies like McDonald's, FedEx, UPS, Pepsi, Hertz and Walgreens. Drivers can access Work Hub through the Uber Driver app.