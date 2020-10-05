Latest in Gaming

Ubisoft debuts Viking history podcast ahead of 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla'

You can listen to all five episodes of 'Echoes of Valhalla' on Spotify.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
31m ago
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Ubisoft

To whet your appetite a bit more for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft wants to teach you about the history of Vikings. It made a podcast called Echoes of Valhalla and all five episodes are now available on Spotify.

Ubisoft described the documentary series as “the first immersive audio historical documentary series in audio for Assassin’s Creed.” As with the game, Echoes of Valhalla centers on Vikings invading England. With the help of experts, comedians and “reconstructed scenes,” it delves into various aspects of Viking life, such as shipbuilding, military strategy and the role of women.

Although the podcast is a first for Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft has tried to educate players about the games’ historical settings through other means. Notably, it added an educational mode to Assassin's Creed Origins a couple of years ago.

Ubisoft will release Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on November 10th.

