Ubisoft debuts Viking history podcast ahead of 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla'

To whet your appetite a bit more for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft wants to teach you about the history of Vikings. It made a podcast called Echoes of Valhalla and all five episodes are now available on Spotify.

Ubisoft described the documentary series as “the first immersive audio historical documentary series in audio for Assassin’s Creed.” As with the game, Echoes of Valhalla centers on Vikings invading England. With the help of experts, comedians and “reconstructed scenes,” it delves into various aspects of Viking life, such as shipbuilding, military strategy and the role of women.