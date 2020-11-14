'Assassin's Creed' and 'Watch Dogs' players are losing access to saved games

Early Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion players are grappling with a particularly frustrating flaw. Engadget reader Jordan points out that numerous players on Ubisoft’s forums and Reddit's communities are having frequent trouble accessing saved games for both titles. The games claim the data is “corrupt” and effectively negate hours of progress. The issue isn’t platform-specific, either, as it covers multiple PlayStation and Xbox systems as well as PCs.

Users have speculated that the problem might stem from issues with Ubisoft’s cloud saves, but others on the Gamespot forums have cast doubt on that conclusion.