Ubisoft+ Classics is now available as a standalone subscription on PlayStation consoles. This is Ubisoft’s curated collection of its back catalog, letting PS4 and PS5 owners play Far Cry and Assassin’s Creed titles until the heat death of the universe. Subscribers can choose from more than 50 games going back more than a decade.

This isn’t a dumping ground for low-reviewed shovelware, as there are plenty of recent hits to choose from. Members can play the well-reviewed Assassin's Creed Valhalla , the squad shooter Rainbow Six Siege, the sidescrolling platformer Rayman Legends and the Giancarlo Esposito simulator Far Cry 6, among many others. All told, there are five Far Cry installments and a whopping 12 Assassin’s Creed games to pick from. The catalog also includes standalone titles like Immortals Fenyx Rising, Child of Light and Valiant Hearts: The Great War.

A subscription to Ubisoft+ Classics for PlayStation costs $8 per month on its own, though it’s still available as part of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. So this membership is for Ubisoft superfans who don’t want access to all of the other perks that a dedicated PS Plus membership provides. There must be a few people like that out there, right?

There’s also the Ubisoft+ Premium tier, which costs $18 per month. This pricier membership includes premium editions of the entire back catalog, in addition to day-one access to new releases, early access games, monthly rewards and more. Ubisoft+ Premium, however, is currently only available for Xbox, Amazon Luna and PC.

There is, though, a multiplayer elephant in the room. Games like Rainbow Six Siege aren’t really any fun without other people, but it looks like an Ubisoft+ Classics subscription only provides access to the games and not any online multiplayer component. For that, gamers would have to pony up for a PS Plus membership, which eliminates any of the savings from opting for Ubisoft+ Classics instead of PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium. We reached out to Ubisoft for clarification on this matter.

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.