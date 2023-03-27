Sponsored Links

Ubisoft has pulled out of E3 2023

The publisher will host its own show instead.
The logo of Ubisoft is seen in Montreuil, near Paris, France, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Charles Platiau / reuters
Igor Bonifacic
Igor Bonifacic|@igorbonifacic|March 27, 2023 3:36 PM

You can add Ubisoft to the list of companies that won’t be attending the first in-person E3 in four years. Before this week, it was one of the few major publishers to come out in support of the revamped event. On Monday, however, Ubisoft told VGC it would not be at the tradeshow, and would instead host its own event at around the same time.

“E3 has fostered unforgettable moments across the industry throughout the years,” a Ubisoft spokesperson said. “While we initially intended to have an official E3 presence, we’ve made the subsequent decision to move in a different direction, and will be holding a Ubisoft Forward Live event on 12th June in Los Angeles. We look forward to sharing more details with our players very soon.”

There are no two ways about it, Ubisoft’s withdrawal from E3, particularly less than three months before the show is set to return on June 13th, raises serious questions about its near and long-term prospects. Earlier this month, Microsoft said it would not have a presence on the E3 show floor. Before that, Nintendo confirmed it would not attend the event at all. Sony has yet to state whether it will be at E3 2023. Based on its recent attendance record, the company is likely to be a no-show at this year’s conference.

Ubisoft has pulled out of E3 2023
news
Video Games
gaming
ubisoft
E3 2023
e3