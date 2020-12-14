Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s game subscription service is available through Google Stadia

Ubisoft+ doesn't require a Stadia Pro account.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
4h ago
When Ubisoft announced in October that its subscription service will soon be accessible on Amazon Luna, it promised Stadia players that they’re also getting it before the year ends. The developer is now making good on its word just a couple of weeks before 2021 arrives. It has started giving Stadia gamers in the US access to the beta version of Ubisoft+ — formerly known as Uplay+ — and it expects to be done with the rollout by December 16th.

Ubisoft has adopted a multi-platform strategy for the service, allowing users to stream the games available on it as long as they have a subscription, regardless of the platform they’re on. The service even supports cross-platform progression, so members can play a game on one platform and continue playing from where they left off on another.

Ubisoft+ doesn’t require Stadia Pro membership. Users simply have to link their accounts after they sign up and pay its $15-a-month subscription fee. While it has over 100 games on offer for PC, the company previously said that only select Ubisoft games will be playable through Stadia. It didn’t release a full list of games, but confirmed titles include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising and Watch Dogs: Legion.

Ubisoft's game subscription service is available through Google Stadia

