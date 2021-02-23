Latest in Gaming

It looks like Ubisoft's Prince of Persia remake is delayed

It was originally supposed to come out in January.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
3h ago
Prince of Persia
Ubisoft

The titular Prince from Prince of Persia might be able to control time, but Ubisoft cannot. Unfortunately, that means the publisher needs a couple of extra months to complete its remake of The Sands of Time. Ubisoft first revealed the delay through a post shared on its official Czech Republic page. The post has since been deleted, but members of Resetera and NeoGAF were able to copy and translate the text before its removal. "We need more time to complete the game," the post explained. "With that, the release date of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been moved to March 18, 2021. We believe this is the right decision to ensure we deliver a game you like." The title was previously set to come out in January.

The Sands of Time Remake was officially revealed during Ubisoft's Forward showcase event in September. As the name suggests, it's a revamp of the classic platformer from 2003. (That entry was also a reboot of the Prince of Persia series that started in 1989.) The game was popular enough to spawn a flurry of sequels and a movie adaptation featuring Jake Gyllenhaal. There hasn't been a proper Prince of Persia game since 2010's The Forgotten Sands, however. Excitement was high for The Sands of Time Remake, but initial trailers, which showed only so-so visuals, have left fans feeling cold. "Now that's a remake that needs a remake," one YouTube commenter wrote in September. Hopefully Ubisoft will put the extra time to good use.

