Ubisoft's upcoming Rainbow Six game is now called 'Extraction'

When Ubisoft first revealed Rainbow Six Quarantine at E3 2019, it was pre-pandemic times and the word "quarantine" didn't sound quite as sinister. The developer said it was considering a name change during an investors call back in February and, a few days ago, promised to reveal the game's new title at the Ubisoft Forward event. We don't have to wait until this weekend to find out Quarantine's new title, though, because the Ubisoft has announced that the co-op shooter will now officially be called Rainbow Six Extraction.

In the game, you'll have to "assemble your team of Operators to take on an always-evolving alien threat.". The company said the game builds upon the Outbreak mode in Rainbow Six Siege, wherein you'd have to fight off waves of mutated aliens. As Kotaku notes, the upcoming game will pit you and your friends against a mutated alien parasite and the monsters it creates as it wreaks havoc on the planet. You can expect to hear more details about the franchise's next mainline entry and see new trailers and gameplay footage at Ubisoft Forward. The developer's E3 event will kick off at 12 PM PT/3PM ET on June 12th and will feature updates on some of the company's live titles, in addition to Extraction's official launch.