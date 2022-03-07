Ubisoft and Take-Two are the latest game companies to halt sales in Russia

People in Russia and Ukraine won't be able to buy or install 'GTA V,' among other games.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|03.07.22
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
March 7th, 2022
In this article: news, gaming, ubisoft, take-two, ukraine, business, belarus, russia
French videogame giant Ubisoft's Montreal office is seen on July 18, 2020 in Quebec, Canada. - The recent sexual-harassment scandal shaking Ubisoft, the leading French video game publisher and one of the biggest names around the world, is only the tip of the iceberg, the 34-year-old Quebec native longtime female pro-gaming icon, Stephanie "missharvey" Harvey told AFP. (Photo by Eric THOMAS / AFP) (Photo by ERIC THOMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
ERIC THOMAS via Getty Images

More major gaming companies are joining the boycott against Russia, with Ubisoft and Take-Two putting business on hold amid the country's invasion of Ukraine. On Monday, Ubisoft updated a blog post in which it expressed support for Ukraine and its team members based there to note it's pausing sales in Russia.

Take-Two, meanwhile, has stopped sales of games and ended marketing support in Russia and Belarus. The publisher also told GamesIndustry.biz it's preventing people in the two countries from installing its games. That includes Grand Theft Auto V, which is believed to be the third most-popular game in Russia behind Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2, based on monthly active users.

Since the invasion began, many notable gaming companies have withdrawn from Russia, including Activision Blizzard, Epic Games, Microsoft, EA and CD Projekt. Sony also removed Gran Turismo 7 from its Russian storefront just as the game was released elsewhere, while Nintendo halted Switch eShop payments.

Other major companies have ended or limited services and sales in Russia, including Google, Netflix, TikTok, PayPal, Adobe, internet backbone provider Cogent and Meta. Samsung has stopped shipping products to the country, while Apple has suspended all sales there.

