Ubisoft's open-world Star Wars game is 'Outlaws', coming to Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC in 2024

Ubisoft's long-awaited open world Star Wars game will arrive in 2024. The publisher announced Star Wars Outlaws on Sunday during Microsoft's Xbox and Starfield Direct showcase with a cinematic trailer that introduces fans to the game's Han Solo-like protagonist, Key Vess. Ubisoft is billing Outlaws as the first-ever open world Star Wars game — though it's worth noting many past games in the franchise, including the recently released Jedi: Survivor, feature open world elements. Ubisoft first teased Outlaws in 2021, noting at the time that Massive Entertainment, the studio behind The Division 2, was creating the game inside of its in-house Snowdrop engine. The publisher promised to share gameplay footage from Outlaws during its Ubisoft Forward showcase on June 12th. Ubisoft will release Star Wars: Outlaws on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

Meet cunning scoundrel Kay Vess, in Star Wars Outlaws, the first-ever open-world Star Wars game. pic.twitter.com/4BdFGJ6w60 — Star Wars (@starwars) June 11, 2023

