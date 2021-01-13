Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Claire Colon via Getty Images

Ubisoft is making an open-world Star Wars game

It's the first Star Wars game in years that EA didn't make.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
230 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE - ADVENTURE AWAITS Freeform will give viewers an exciting behind-the-scenes look at the new lands at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in Southern California with a two-hour special, "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Adventure Awaits," premiering SUNDAY, SEPT. 29, at 8 p.m. EDT. Hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, the immersive and exclusive television event will allow audiences to explore the epic new lands and learn more about how this new planet of Batuu came to life. With celebrity guests including Kaley Cuoco, Keegan-Michael Key, Jay Leno, Sarah Hyland, Miles Brown and more, Walt Disney Imagineers and Disney Cast Members share how they helped bring Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to life with fascinating insider details. (Claire Colon via Getty Images) STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE - ADVENTURE AWAITS
Claire Colon via Getty Images

You knew the resurrected Lucasfilm Games brand would eventually produce a Star Wars game, but now it’s clear just who will be involved — and this time, it’s not EA. Lucasfilm Games told Wired that Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment, the team behind The Division 2, is developing an open-world Star Wars game using the studio’s Snowdrop engine. The project is still so young that Massive is in the midst of hiring for it, but The Division 2 director Julian Gerighty will helm the new title.

The news comes a day after Lucasfilm unveiled plans for an Indiana Jones game from Bethesda’s MachineGames, the unit behind modern Wolfenstein shooters. Massive has still indicated that it’s working on its Avatar game, although it’s still uncertain when that might arrive.

The Ubisoft deal marks an end to EA’s exclusive rights to make Star Wars titles. Disney senior VP Sean Shoptaw told Wired that EA would remain a “very strategic and important partner,” but wasn’t shy about Disney’s desire to broaden its range of developers for the space fantasy franchise. “We did feel like there’s room for others,” Shoptaw said.

It’s not a surprising expansion. Critics have accused EA of squandering its Star Wars rights for most of the past eight years, with few major titles reaching players — the publisher is almost better-known for cancelling games in the franchise than releasing them. Throw in questionable decisions like Battlefront II’s early pay-to-win mechanics and it may feel like EA only recently made good use of the Star Wars name through games like Jedi: Fallen Order and Squadrons.

Ubisoft’s involvement would increase the volume of blockbuster Star Wars games. More importantly for Disney, it might also reduce the chances that any one release sours people on the concept of a Star Wars game. While Disney and Lucasfilm Games are still likely to be picky about developers, it won’t be surprising if they invite more partners going forward.

In this article: lucasfilm games, massive entertainment, video games, star wars, Ubisoft, snowdrop, games, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
230 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Ubisoft is making an open-world Star Wars game

Ubisoft is making an open-world Star Wars game

View
LG's entry-level A1 OLED TVs should be its cheapest yet

LG's entry-level A1 OLED TVs should be its cheapest yet

View
The home fitness tech that will help us stay active in 2021

The home fitness tech that will help us stay active in 2021

View
Presenting the Best of CES 2021 finalists!

Presenting the Best of CES 2021 finalists!

View
Sonos on where streaming music is going next

Sonos on where streaming music is going next

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr