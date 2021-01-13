Ubisoft is making an open-world Star Wars game

You knew the resurrected Lucasfilm Games brand would eventually produce a Star Wars game, but now it’s clear just who will be involved — and this time, it’s not EA. Lucasfilm Games told Wired that Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment, the team behind The Division 2, is developing an open-world Star Wars game using the studio’s Snowdrop engine. The project is still so young that Massive is in the midst of hiring for it, but The Division 2 director Julian Gerighty will helm the new title.
The news comes a day after Lucasfilm unveiled plans for an Indiana Jones game from Bethesda’s MachineGames, the unit behind modern Wolfenstein shooters. Massive has still indicated that it’s working on its Avatar game, although it’s still uncertain when that might arrive.