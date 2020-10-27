UK will ban mobile carriers from selling locked handsets in 2021

Mobile operators in the UK will be banned from selling smartphones locked to their networks, according to the regulator Ofcom (via the BBC). The rule will take effect starting in December 2021 and affect companies that still sell locked handsets, specifically EE, Tesco Mobile and Vodaphone. It won’t affect O2, Sky, Three and Virgin, as those operators already only sell unlocked devices. The regular also announced that it would make it easier for customers to switch broadband providers by December of 2022.

“We know that lots of people can be put off from switching because their handset is locked,” said Ofcom connectivity director Selina Chadha. “So we’re banning mobile companies from selling locked phones, which will save people time, money and effort — and help them unlock better deals.”