Latest in Gear

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

UK will ban mobile carriers from selling locked handsets in 2021

The aim is to make it easier and cheaper to switch operators.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
66 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - 2019/08/09: Shoppers walk past the EE mobile phone store in central London. (Photo by Steve Taylor/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

Mobile operators in the UK will be banned from selling smartphones locked to their networks, according to the regulator Ofcom (via the BBC). The rule will take effect starting in December 2021 and affect companies that still sell locked handsets, specifically EE, Tesco Mobile and Vodaphone. It won’t affect O2, Sky, Three and Virgin, as those operators already only sell unlocked devices. The regular also announced that it would make it easier for customers to switch broadband providers by December of 2022.

“We know that lots of people can be put off from switching because their handset is locked,” said Ofcom connectivity director Selina Chadha. “So we’re banning mobile companies from selling locked phones, which will save people time, money and effort — and help them unlock better deals.”

Currently, it costs about £10 ($13) to unlock a smartphone, and Ofcom found that the process often doesn’t work. It also noted that some users don’t even know their phones are locked, so they lose service completely when they try to switch.

Ofcom first announced that it would ban locked smartphone in December 2019, a year after the EU added a similar measure to the European Electronic Communications Code. The UK government promised it would adhere to EU telecom rules despite the Brexit transition. Both Vodafone and EE have already responded to the Ofcom announcement, saying they’ll implement the changes once they become law.

In this article: UK, mobile, smartphones, locked, Ofcom, regulator, handsets, EE, Vodafone, Tesco, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
66 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Researchers 3D-printed a cell-sized tugboat

Researchers 3D-printed a cell-sized tugboat

View
MIT tests autonomous 'Roboat' that can carry two passengers

MIT tests autonomous 'Roboat' that can carry two passengers

View
Microsoft's 'Mandalorian' Xbox controller will set you back $160

Microsoft's 'Mandalorian' Xbox controller will set you back $160

View
Samsung, Stanford make a 10,000PPI display that could lead to 'flawless' VR

Samsung, Stanford make a 10,000PPI display that could lead to 'flawless' VR

View
NASA will try to stow away its leaking asteroid sample tomorrow

NASA will try to stow away its leaking asteroid sample tomorrow

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr