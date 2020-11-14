UK might ban sales of fossil fuel cars as early as 2030

The UK might soon move up its ban on sales of combustion engine cars — yes, again. The Financial Times and the BBC both claim Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a ban on fossil fuel car sales by 2030, five years ahead of the most recent target, and a full decade sooner than initially planned. Hybrid sales would continue until 2035, but pure gas (petrol) and diesel vehicles would quickly vanish from dealerships.

The accelerated timeline is reportedly meant to spur the market for electric cars and help get the UK closer to its climate targets. To help, the government is reportedly poised to spend £500 million (about $660 million) on building EV charging infrastructure in the country.