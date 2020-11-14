Latest in Gear

Image credit: Martyn Lucy/Getty Images

UK might ban sales of fossil fuel cars as early as 2030

That's 10 years earlier than first planned.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
51m ago
Comments
149 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

LONDON, UNITED KINDOM - AUGUST 09: The Porsche Taycan seen in Knightsbridge, London. The Taycan is Porsches All-Electric Sports car, which is also the Marques highest selling sports car in the US. (Photo by Martyn Lucy/Getty Images)
Martyn Lucy/Getty Images

The UK might soon move up its ban on sales of combustion engine cars — yes, again. The Financial Times and the BBC both claim Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a ban on fossil fuel car sales by 2030, five years ahead of the most recent target, and a full decade sooner than initially planned. Hybrid sales would continue until 2035, but pure gas (petrol) and diesel vehicles would quickly vanish from dealerships.

The accelerated timeline is reportedly meant to spur the market for electric cars and help get the UK closer to its climate targets. To help, the government is reportedly poised to spend £500 million (about $660 million) on building EV charging infrastructure in the country.

An announcement could come as soon as next week. There is a chance that Johnson could announce a more accommodating 2032 cutoff, but he’s believed to be “leaning” in favor of 2030.

Automakers might not be happy. Honda and Toyota have balked at earlier discussions of moving to an all-EV future. Honda argued that banning even hybrids would be too limiting, while Toyota warned it might rethink its investments in the UK if there’s a hybrid ban. A slightly delayed hybrid ban might ease the transition, but companies wouldn’t have much breathing room.

In this article: uk, ev, Electric car, Electric vehicle, politics, regulation, environment, Green, climate change, gear, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
149 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
The best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy

The best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy

View
OnePlus 9 might boast a larger screen and Note 20-like cameras

OnePlus 9 might boast a larger screen and Note 20-like cameras

View
How to buy a PlayStation 5 on November 12th

How to buy a PlayStation 5 on November 12th

View
Galaxy S21 specs leak hints at Ultra model with S Pen support

Galaxy S21 specs leak hints at Ultra model with S Pen support

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr