UK may cut Huawei out of 5G networks this year

The UK was already having second thoughts about Huawei’s involvement in its 5G networks, and now it appears ready to completely change its stance. According to The Telegraph’s sources (via The Guardian), the government is crafting proposals that would block the use of new Huawei gear in 5G networks as soon as six months from now, and would accelerate the removal of any equipment already in place. It would come after the GCHQ intelligence agency “revised” its previous belief that the country could manage any security risks from Huawei products. Stricter US sanctions blocking access to chips would force Huawei to use “untrusted” tech and make the risk impossible to manage, the newspaper said.

A report outlining the revised ideas will reportedly reach Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week. Days earlier, a spokesman said a review of the new US sanctions would be ready soon. The Mail on Sunday added that Johnson may have to present the review to Parliament by the end of July given the seriousness of the claims.