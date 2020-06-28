UK contact tracing app may warn you about areas with high infection rates

The UK might have a simple way to spur adoption of its long-in-development contact tracing app: load it with features that are useful beyond exposure warnings. A Financial Times source claims that the NHS’ innovation wing is developing a number of additions, most notably a “Geiger counter” map that would warn you about areas with high infection rates. You’d know to steer clear of a badly-hit neighborhood, for instance.

More features would include building barcodes, to let workplaces know if an infected person visited, and a countdown timer for people asked to self-isolate.