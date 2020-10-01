Latest in Gear

Ultimate Ears' new earbuds use lightform tech for custom-contoured fit

The UE Fits are available for pre-order in the US.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Like fingerprints, each person’s ears are unique. Since most earbuds only come in a few generic sizes, it’s nearly impossible to get earbuds that fit perfectly. Logitech’s Ultimate Ears brand wants to change this. Today, the company is unveiling its UE Fits, earbuds that instantly mold to fit each ear.

To size the earbuds, you’ll use the UE Fits app, which will trigger embedded LEDs. Lightform technology will harden the gel-filled tips to the contours of each ear. In less than 60 seconds, you’ll get custom-fit true wireless earbuds. This should make the UE Fits comfortable even after extended use and ensure that they won’t plop out of your ears. The tight fit will also provide passive noise isolation to better block ambient noise.

Before joining Logitech, Ultimate Ears was an in-ear monitor brand for pro musicians, so it has a lot of experience molding components to fit people’s ears. It’s pretty remarkable that Ultimate Ears found a way to bring that technology to true wireless earbuds. The brand’s other recent products, like its Hyperboom Bluetooth speaker, have a strong track record, too.

The UE Fits are engineered with 10mm drivers to produce sound that’s full, warm and detailed with tight and punchy bass. They offer eight hours of continuous listening on a single charge, and you can get up to 20 hours of playback with the charging case. They come in grey, lilac and navy. 

Customers in the US can pre-order the earbuds now for an introductory price of $199.00, and they should ship this fall. They come with a 30-day trial and perfect fit guarantee.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
