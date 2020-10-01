Ultimate Ears' new earbuds use lightform tech for custom-contoured fit

Like fingerprints, each person’s ears are unique. Since most earbuds only come in a few generic sizes, it’s nearly impossible to get earbuds that fit perfectly. Logitech’s Ultimate Ears brand wants to change this. Today, the company is unveiling its UE Fits, earbuds that instantly mold to fit each ear.

To size the earbuds, you’ll use the UE Fits app, which will trigger embedded LEDs. Lightform technology will harden the gel-filled tips to the contours of each ear. In less than 60 seconds, you’ll get custom-fit true wireless earbuds. This should make the UE Fits comfortable even after extended use and ensure that they won’t plop out of your ears. The tight fit will also provide passive noise isolation to better block ambient noise.