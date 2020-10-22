Latest in Entertainment

'Uncharted' set photos offer our first look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake

Against all odds, this movie looks like a real thing.
Nathan Ingraham
18m ago
Uncharted Tom Holland
Sony

We’ve been fooled before, but it looks like Sony’s Uncharted movie is finally, truly moving forward with filming. The latest shred of evidence comes courtesy of Tom Holland’s Instagram (as well as the official Uncharted Twitter account), where he shared a picture of him in full Nathan Drake costume. Holland has quite the young face in general, but he by and large looks the part — and the whole vibe of the shot screams “Uncharted” in a pretty satisfying way.

It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate. #uncharted

Providing even more evidence that the Uncharted film is a real thing, Nolan North posted some photos from a set visit today on Twitter. North played Nathan Drake in all four Uncharted games, and said that meeting Holland was like “looking in a mirror!” (A mirror that can reverse time, we presume.) Along with a photo of him and Holland, North also shared a couple of detail shots from around the set, further making it seem as if the Uncharted movie is real and actually being filmed as we speak.

Joking aside, it seems the film has moved beyond the development hell it was stuck in for about a decade, as no less than six directors were attached to the Uncharted movie before Ruben Fleischer came on board in February. Since then, things have moved along — while the coronovirus delayed shooting, a full cast has been announced and shooting is now underway, at least as best we can tell. According to the official Twitter for Uncharted, the film will arrive on July 15th, 2021, assuming it doesn’t get pushed back because of the pandemic.

