Latest in Gear

Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Under Armour is selling MyFitnessPal for $345 million

It's also shutting down its personal trainer app Endomondo.
Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
52m ago
Comments
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

MyFitnessPal app
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Under Armour may be rethinking its fitness app strategy. After purchasing MyFitnessPal for $475 million in 2015, the company announced today that it has started a “definitive agreement to sell the MyFitnessPal platform to Francisco Partners.” It’s also discontinuing the Endomondo personal trainer app it bought at the same time as MyFitnessPal for $85 million. According to the company, the sale announced today is valued at $345 million and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In a statement, Under Armour CEO Patrik Frisk said the move “reduces the complexity of our consumer's brand journey by empowering sharper alignment with our long-term digital strategy as we work towards a singular, cohesive UA ecosystem.” Frisk added that it would give the company greater “investment flexibility.”

Endomondo’s services will cease at the end of this year, while the other fitness platform in Under Armour’s “Connected Fitness segment” MapMyFitness will remain with the company. “The MapMyFitness platform, which includes MapMyRun and MapMyRide, remains a crucial element of Under Armour’s digital strategy, as does its connected footwear business,” the company said.

Update (at 10:41am ET): This article was edited to correct a spelling error in Under Armour’s name.

In this article: myfitnesspal, fitness app, Under Armour, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
25 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

RISC-V is trying to launch an open-hardware revolution

RISC-V is trying to launch an open-hardware revolution

View
The Morning After: Netflix price hike takes HD streaming to $14 per month

The Morning After: Netflix price hike takes HD streaming to $14 per month

View
Scientists found an Earth-sized ‘rogue’ planet in the Milky Way

Scientists found an Earth-sized ‘rogue’ planet in the Milky Way

View
Tesla raises price of Full Self-Driving mode to $10,000 now that it's in beta

Tesla raises price of Full Self-Driving mode to $10,000 now that it's in beta

View
Jabra Elite 85t review: Noise-blocking comfort that rivals the best

Jabra Elite 85t review: Noise-blocking comfort that rivals the best

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr