Unity will add native NVIDIA DLSS support to its game engine

Unity , one of the biggest game engines around, will soon offer support for NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) tech . It should be available to Unity developers by the end of this year, allowing them to switch on DLSS in their games in just a few clicks. Unreal Engine also has DLSS support via a plugin that Epic Games rolled out this year.

DLSS is a type of upscaling that both boosts performance and improves how games look. It uses AI-powered antialiasing to display images that are similar to native resolution quality (and sometimes even better than that), even though systems only actually render a fraction of the pixels. It lightens the load on hardware while allowing for better-looking games. In addition, DLSS boosts performance for rasterized graphics.

The tech is often used alongside ray-traced reflections to produce realistic-looking environments at high resolutions and frame rates on NVIDIA's recent GTX graphics cards.