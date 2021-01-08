Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Bettmann via Getty Images

'Dracula' and six other horror classics will stream for free on YouTube

They'll only be available for a week, though.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
6m ago
(Original Caption) Bela Lugosi, as Dracula, about to claim a beautiful victim in a scene from the famous movie.
Bettmann via Getty Images

You’ll soon have another good reason to fire up YouTube if you’re a movie buff revisiting some old favorites. NME and Android Police report that Universal Pictures is making seven classic horror movies available for free on its “Fear: The Home of Horror” YouTube channel for a week each. It will start with Dracula and The Mummy at 3PM Eastern on January 15th. Frankenstein and Bride of Frankenstein will follow on the 16th, while the 17th will bring The Invisible Man, The Wolf Man and Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein.

The titles will also be available through digital stores at a discount if you’re interested in longer-lasting copies.

This is undoubtedly a bid to both draw people to the YouTube channel and to sell some old movies. At the same time, it might be just what you’re looking for at a time when you’re very likely staying inside. Between this, a James Bond release and similar efforts, it won’t be surprising if studios lean on free YouTube movies in the future.

In this article: Universal Studios, Universal Pictures, Universal, movies, dracula, Frankenstein, YouTube, internet, streaming, NBCUniversal, entertainment
