Pokémon is coming to Universal Studios Japan next year

The companies said that 'multiple development projects are underway.'


Universal Studios Japan has teamed up with the Pokémon Company to develop "groundbreaking" entertainment starting in 2022, the companies announced. The theme park is effectively doubling down on its Nintendo-related attractions in the park, following the opening of Super Nintendo World and the announcement of a new Donkey Kong expansion. 

There aren't a lot of details about the project, but the companies said that they've formed a "long-term strategic alliance and that multiple development projects are underway." Whatever they build, it will involve "outstanding creativity" and "world-class entertainment technology," according to the enthusiastic press release. 

The Pokémon Company is technically separate from Nintendo, though Nintendo does own a big chunk of it. Judging by the press release and a previous leak, it doesn't seem that the Pokémon section or attractions will be inside Super Nintendo World, however. 

Super Nintendo World currently only exists in Universal's Osaka park, but it's under construction at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Singapore, and the upcoming Universal's Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort. To that end, it's likely that a Pokémon park would appear in the US, too.

Lest you've forgotten, the Universal Pokémon expansion wouldn't technically be the first Poké-related theme park. Pokémon The Park, aka PokéPark, was a traveling Japanese theme park that ran in 2005 and 2006 in Japan and Taiwan. 

