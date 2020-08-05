Watch Samsung's Unpacked event with us live from 9:40AM ET

Samsung hasn’t been shy about the fact that it has a ton of devices to show us at its upcoming Unpacked event, and that day is finally here. You can get excited with senior mobile editor Chris Velazco and myself right here as we head over to YouTube for a real-time reaction stream with a post-show to share our thoughts (and insider info) after. Come watch with us! We’ll start the pre-show at 9:40AM ET and stick around for a bit after Samsung wraps its event. Despite the ton of spoilers that have already leaked, I’m sure we’ll still have a lot to discuss, so make sure you tune in!

Based on the sneaky silhouette that Samsung has shared, we can tell there will be at least a foldable, a Note phone, a watch and what looks like wireless earbuds. Thanks to the flood of leaks, we’re pretty sure we can expect these to be the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Note 20, the Galaxy Buds Live and the Galaxy Watch 3. But Samsung might not go over every little detail in an event that’s probably going to happen at breakneck pace, so let us help you keep those specs in check and put everything in context. How will the new products compare against their predecessors? Have other companies already done this?