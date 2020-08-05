Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Watch Samsung's Unpacked event with us live from 9:40AM ET

Are you ready to see the Galaxy Z Fold 2?
Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
1h ago
Comments
54 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 teaser
Samsung

Samsung hasn’t been shy about the fact that it has a ton of devices to show us at its upcoming Unpacked event, and that day is finally here. You can get excited with senior mobile editor Chris Velazco and myself right here as we head over to YouTube for a real-time reaction stream with a post-show to share our thoughts (and insider info) after. Come watch with us! We’ll start the pre-show at 9:40AM ET and stick around for a bit after Samsung wraps its event. Despite the ton of spoilers that have already leaked, I’m sure we’ll still have a lot to discuss, so make sure you tune in!

Based on the sneaky silhouette that Samsung has shared, we can tell there will be at least a foldable, a Note phone, a watch and what looks like wireless earbuds. Thanks to the flood of leaks, we’re pretty sure we can expect these to be the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Note 20, the Galaxy Buds Live and the Galaxy Watch 3. But Samsung might not go over every little detail in an event that’s probably going to happen at breakneck pace, so let us help you keep those specs in check and put everything in context. How will the new products compare against their predecessors? Have other companies already done this?

The best way to get all that info in one place is to join us.

In this article: samsung, unpacked 2020, galaxy z fold 2, note 20, note 20 ultra, galaxy watch, livestream, smartphone, foldable, wearable, tablets, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
54 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Cars are coming to 'Fortnite'

Cars are coming to 'Fortnite'

View
Watch Samsung's Unpacked event with us live from 9:40AM ET

Watch Samsung's Unpacked event with us live from 9:40AM ET

View
Google Play Music will start shutting down in September

Google Play Music will start shutting down in September

View
Google adds emoji reactions to Messages on Android

Google adds emoji reactions to Messages on Android

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr