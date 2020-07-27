Latest in Gear

Image credit: Samsung

Samsung Unpacked trailer teases all five new devices

There isn't much mystery left about what Samsung will show off on August 5th.
Nathan Ingraham
1h ago
unpacked teaser
Samsung

Samsung’s next virtual Unpacked event is just over a week away, but we have a pretty good idea of what to expect already. The company already said it would reveal five devices on August 5th, and a teaser video Samsung dropped today shows off silhouettes of the five devices in question. If we had to guess, we’re looking at the Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch 3, a new Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Note 20.

All these devices have been teased by Samsung directly or leaked in various ways over the last few months, so we feel pretty confident in these guesses. Historically, Samsung has refreshed the Note lineup in late summer for years now, and Samsung itself said they’d be showing off devices for your wrist and ears, so the Galaxy Buds Live and Watch 3 are all but certain as well. We probably know the least about the Galaxy Fold successor at this point, though its silhouette is pretty hard to miss in that teaser. With the event still over a week away, though, there’s plenty of time for more details on these new devices to leak.

