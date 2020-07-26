Major Galaxy Tab S7 leak hints at a smaller model without AMOLED

There might not be much mystery left when Samsung reveals its devices at its August 5th Unpacked event. WinFuture has posted (via SamMobile) what it says are leaked images and specs for the Galaxy Tab S7 line, and they suggest Samsung is shaking up its Android tablet line in a big way — if not always for the better.
Most notably, they back rumors that the 11-inch standard Tab S7 will use an LCD (albeit a speedy 120Hz example) instead of AMOLED. You’d need to pay for the 12.4-inch Tab S7+ to get AMOLED’s inky black levels. You’d also have to ‘settle’ for a side-mounted fingerprint reader instead of the in-display scanner on the larger tablet, although that might be an advantage for some.