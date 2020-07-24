Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live make an early appearance in iOS app

Samsung seems to be pretty bad at keeping its own secrets. The company appears to have uploaded new screenshots to the Galaxy Buds iOS app page in Apple's store, and the images completely give away the name and some features of the unannounced Galaxy Buds Live.
The pictures in the listing show a step by step process of connecting the device to your phone via Bluetooth Low Energy, and the first two screenshots in the process only show the existing Galaxy Buds+. But from the fourth image onwards, the name of the device being paired changed to “Galaxy Buds Live” (or, as the internet has been jokingly calling them thanks to their legumey shape, Beans).