UPS will use drones to deliver prescriptions to retirees in Flordia

Residents of the largest retirement community in the US will soon have the option to have their drug prescriptions delivered to them partly by air. Starting this May, UPS and CVS plan to use autonomous drones to shuttle medicine to people in The Villages, Florida, giving them a high-tech way to practice social-distancing.

As it has done in the past, UPS will use Matternet M2 quadcopters to deliver the prescriptions (pictured above). At first, the aircraft will drop off the orders at a pickup location, with a human driver on the ground moving them the rest of the way. One CVS pharmacy will take part in the program initially, though there's the potential for two more locations to join in the future. The first flights will see the drones fly about half a mile to the community, which is home to approximately 135,000 people. The entire program is sanctioned by the Federal Aviation Administration.