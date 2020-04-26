Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: UPS

UPS will use drones to deliver prescriptions to retirees in Flordia

The deliveries start in early May.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
22m ago
Comments
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

UPS Drone
UPS

Residents of the largest retirement community in the US will soon have the option to have their drug prescriptions delivered to them partly by air. Starting this May, UPS and CVS plan to use autonomous drones to shuttle medicine to people in The Villages, Florida, giving them a high-tech way to practice social-distancing.

As it has done in the past, UPS will use Matternet M2 quadcopters to deliver the prescriptions (pictured above). At first, the aircraft will drop off the orders at a pickup location, with a human driver on the ground moving them the rest of the way. One CVS pharmacy will take part in the program initially, though there's the potential for two more locations to join in the future. The first flights will see the drones fly about half a mile to the community, which is home to approximately 135,000 people. The entire program is sanctioned by the Federal Aviation Administration.  

This isn't the first time UPS and CVS have used drones to ferry prescriptions to people. Last November, the companies said they had successfully used drones to transport medicine to two homes in Cary, North Carolina. Previously, UPS also announced a deal to shuttle medical samples between WakeMed facilities in Raleigh. In the latter case, the company says it has completed about 3,700 successful flights. If all goes smoothly, this should be another critical step on the way to the more mainstream adoption of delivery drones.   

In this article: transportation, ups, cvs, delivery, delivery drone, health, medicine, robots, covid-19, coronavirus, news, tomorrow, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

China arrested former Huawei staff for talking about Iran deal online

China arrested former Huawei staff for talking about Iran deal online

View
Major 'The Last of Us Part II' leak appears to show pivotal cutscenes

Major 'The Last of Us Part II' leak appears to show pivotal cutscenes

View
Google Pixel Buds review (2020): Truly smart earbuds

Google Pixel Buds review (2020): Truly smart earbuds

View
Twitch has a problem with non-stop 'Valorant' streams

Twitch has a problem with non-stop 'Valorant' streams

View
Google's redesigned Pixel Buds are now available for $179

Google's redesigned Pixel Buds are now available for $179

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr