The next US particle accelerator will be built on Long Island by 2031

Work has begun to build a new particle accelerator at the Department of Energy’s Brookhaven National Laboratory at Upton, Long Island. The new facility will form the backbone of the Electron-Ion Collider project, an initiative to learn the secrets of electrons. Assorted officials from New York and the Department of Energy commemorated the news, including Senator Chuck Schumer.

The Electron-Ion Collider project will attempt to smash electrons and protons together in order to produce images showing their internal structure. Officials at BNL describe it as a “CT Scanner for atoms,” to get a better look at the building blocks of these phenomena: Gluons and Quarks. Specifically, that the force that binds an atomic nucleus and the electrons that surround it, which is regarded as one of the strongest in nature.