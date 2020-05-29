US lets companies work with Huawei on 5G standards

The US is bending its hardline stance on Huawei... if only very slightly. The Commerce Department has instituted a rule allowing American companies to participate in developing standards where Huawei is involved, such as 5G wireless, AI and self-driving cars. Not surprisingly, the move has its roots in pride and pragmatism. The US doesn’t want to “cede leadership in global innovation” by sitting out important decisions on future technology, according to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

Reuters noted that the change had been drafted in May, but was waiting for approval.