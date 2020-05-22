US Senators propose giving $2 billion to healthcare facilities for broadband

At the start of April, a bipartisan group of House lawmakers introduced the Healthcare Broadband Expansion During COVID-19 Act. The bill proposed to increase telehealth funding in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The legislation seems to be moving forward now that a group led by Senators Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) have introduced a companion bill in the Senate.

Like its congressional counterpart, the Senate bill calls for an additional $2 billion in funding for the Federal Communications Commission's Rural Health Care Program. The initiative subsidizes 65 percent of the cost of broadband access for eligible healthcare facilities. Before Representatives Anna Eshoo (D-California) and Don Young (R-Alaska) introduced the original bill, the FCC had earmarked approximately $600 million for the program in 2020. The bill would also make additional clinics eligible to participate in the program, including those based in non-rural parts of the country, as well as attempt to streamline how the FCC distributes funding. The money would be separate to the $200 million the FCC approved to support COVID-19 telehealth services at the start of April.