Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Tom Brenner / reuters

The US will rejoin the Paris climate change agreement

President Joe Biden started the process with his third executive order.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
11m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Tom Brenner / reuters

With the third executive order of his new administration, President Joe Biden said the US will rejoin the Paris Agreement. Initially finalized in 2015, the climate change accord saw 143 countries, including the US, agree to limit global temperature increases to less than 2 degrees Celsius. The US, under then President Obama, joined the agreement without a vote from Congress, which left the door open for his successor to abandon the treaty in the same way.

And that’s exactly what the President Trump did when he announced the US planned to withdraw from the accord back 2017, calling it “unfair” at the time. In 2019, the administration began the formal process of leaving the agreement. The timing of everything worked out such that the process wouldn’t be complete until the day after the 2020 election, allowing another president, if elected, to rejoin the agreement.

In this article: climate change, Paris Agreement, politics, Joe Biden, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

New White House website includes a hidden recruitment message for coders

New White House website includes a hidden recruitment message for coders

View
Moog app brings the classic Model 15 modular synth to the Mac

Moog app brings the classic Model 15 modular synth to the Mac

View
How to watch Biden’s inaugural 'Parade Across America'

How to watch Biden’s inaugural 'Parade Across America'

View
Donald Trump pardons ex-Waymo, Uber engineer Anthony Levandowski

Donald Trump pardons ex-Waymo, Uber engineer Anthony Levandowski

View
Amazon offers to help the incoming Biden admin with COVID response

Amazon offers to help the incoming Biden admin with COVID response

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr