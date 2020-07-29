Valorant's twelfth agent is Killjoy, a German robotics genius

Riot is adding another heroic ‘agent’ to Valorant, its currently PC-exclusive first-person shooter. Today, the developer — best known for League of Legends, a popular MOBA that has spawned its own card game and auto chess spin-off — has unveiled Killjoy, a fictional genius from Germany who loves building robots. She’ll be added to the game as part of Act II — Riot’s term for in-game seasons — on August 4th, bringing the agent lineup to 12.

Killjoy’s basic abilities include Alarmbot, a sneaky assassin type that waits for an enemy to move within range and then tracks them down, detonating upon impact to leave them in a ‘vulnerable’ state. (Fellow agent Viper can debuff opponents in a similar fashion.) If you change your mind, it’s also possible to recall a deployed Alarmbot by holding the Equip shortcut. If you want to control the map or pressure opponents to move into a particular choke point, there’s also a Turret ability that will fire in a 180-degree arc. Killjoy comes with a special Nanoswarm grenade, too, that you can throw and subsequently activate to unleash a deadly group of robots.