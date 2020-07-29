Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Riot Games

Valorant's twelfth agent is Killjoy, a German robotics genius

Get ready for turrets. Lots of turrets.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
20m ago
Comments
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Killjoy concept art
Riot Games

Riot is adding another heroic ‘agent’ to Valorant, its currently PC-exclusive first-person shooter. Today, the developer — best known for League of Legends, a popular MOBA that has spawned its own card game and auto chess spin-off — has unveiled Killjoy, a fictional genius from Germany who loves building robots. She’ll be added to the game as part of Act II — Riot’s term for in-game seasons — on August 4th, bringing the agent lineup to 12.

Killjoy’s basic abilities include Alarmbot, a sneaky assassin type that waits for an enemy to move within range and then tracks them down, detonating upon impact to leave them in a ‘vulnerable’ state. (Fellow agent Viper can debuff opponents in a similar fashion.) If you change your mind, it’s also possible to recall a deployed Alarmbot by holding the Equip shortcut. If you want to control the map or pressure opponents to move into a particular choke point, there’s also a Turret ability that will fire in a 180-degree arc. Killjoy comes with a special Nanoswarm grenade, too, that you can throw and subsequently activate to unleash a deadly group of robots.

Killjoy concept art
Riot Games

Finally, Killjoy’s Ultimate is a tactical Lockdown that, after a certain period, ‘detains’ enemies caught in its area of effect. Riot confirmed that the Lockdown device can be destroyed by the opposing team, though.

Killjoy’s addition to Valorant could be divisive. Riot has always insisted that the game is built around gunplay, rather than match-altering powers similar to Overwatch. Every agent has head-turning abilities, however the ones offered at launch were mostly tactical, reducing the opposition’s visibility or pressuring them to move into your weapon’s sight lines. Killjoy’s feature set, meanwhile, feels like a slight deviation from this promise. The fanbase’s reaction will undoubtedly decide if Riot continues down this route or veers back toward a straight-shooter experience like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

In this article: valorant, riot games, agent, killjoy, FPS, shooter, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
28 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Researchers built robotic skin with a sense of touch

Researchers built robotic skin with a sense of touch

View
Konami is making gaming PCs now

Konami is making gaming PCs now

View
eBussy is a modular EV that's also a camper, pickup truck and more

eBussy is a modular EV that's also a camper, pickup truck and more

View
Google reportedly offers Samsung a lucrative deal to prioritize Assistant and Play Store

Google reportedly offers Samsung a lucrative deal to prioritize Assistant and Play Store

View
BMW's update with wireless Android Auto is rolling out

BMW's update with wireless Android Auto is rolling out

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr