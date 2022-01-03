Neon, Valorant's newest agent, brings sprinting and sliding to the game

Valorant is a game of methodical movement. Your weapon is at its most accurate when you’re standing still, and pinpoint accuracy is essential if you want to live. That’s what makes Neon, the game’s latest playable character, so interesting. She’s a hyper-aggressive duelist whose kit is all about increasing the tempo of matches.

Following a teaser trailer released earlier in the week, Riot has detailed all of Neon’s abilities. Her innate skill “High Gear” allows Neon to sprint and slide into combat, something no Valorant agent before her has been able to do. “Speed, everything about Neon came back to that feeling of running forward and moving fast,” said character producer John Goscicki.

Neon’s two other primary abilities, “Relay Bolt” and “Fast Lane,” allow her to throw an electric molly and create two parallel walls of vision-obscuring static. Meanwhile, her ultimate, “Overdrive,” lets Neon shoot out deadly lighting beams, with each kill she obtains resetting the duration of the skill. Her kit is most reminiscent of that of Phoenix who can create a wall of flame to cover his entry assaults. However, the fact Neon can sprint and slide should make weapons like the Stinger, Judge and Frenzy especially deadly in her hands since they tend to dominate in close quarters.

Neon will join Valorant’s roster on January 11th, the same day Riot plans to release Episode Four, Act One. You can get the associated Battlepass for 1,000 Valorant Points, or the equivalent of $10.